NASA Artemis II ‘Moon Tunes’ playlist goes viral

The NASA Moon Tunes playlist is going viral as the Artemis II crew shares daily wakeup songs from space. The playlist, released alongside the mission, features tracks played to astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft.

The trend is driving streaming spikes and online buzz, making NASA Moon Tunes playlist and Artemis 2 wakeup songs widely searched keywords.

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The wakeup song tradition dates back to the Apollo program, where Mission Control played music to start astronauts’ days.

NASA Artemis II wakeup songs list

Artemis 2 continues this practice with a mix of personal and popular tracks chosen by crew members and their families.

Flight Day 1: Sleepyhead by Young & Sick

Sleepyhead by Young & Sick Flight Day 2: Green Light by John Legend ft. André 3000

Green Light by John Legend ft. André 3000 Flight Day 3: In a Daydream by Freddy Jones Band

In a Daydream by Freddy Jones Band Flight Day 4: Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan

Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan Flight Day 5: Working Class Heroes (Work) by CeeLo Green

Working Class Heroes (Work) by CeeLo Green Flight Day 6: Good Morning by Mandisa and TobyMac

Good Morning by Mandisa and TobyMac Flight Day 7: Tokyo Drifting by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals

Tokyo Drifting by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals Flight Day 8: Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie

Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie Flight Day 9: Lonesome Drifter by Charley Crockett

The NASA Moon Tunes playlist is influencing global listening habits. Spotify reports major spikes, including over 2,000% growth for Sleepyhead and more than 1,700% for tracks like those by CeeLo Green.

NASA viral Moon Tunes playlist

While Artemis 2 focuses on testing spacecraft systems and studying the Moon, the NASA Moon Tunes playlist showed how space missions are connected with everyday culture, here are some of the most viral Moon Tunes that are dropped by NASA Artemis II