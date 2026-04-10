NASA Artemis II ‘Moon Tunes’ playlist goes viral
NASA astronaut wakeup tradition sparks renewed interest in space-themed music worldwide
The NASA Moon Tunes playlist is going viral as the Artemis II crew shares daily wakeup songs from space. The playlist, released alongside the mission, features tracks played to astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft.
The trend is driving streaming spikes and online buzz, making NASA Moon Tunes playlist and Artemis 2 wakeup songs widely searched keywords.
The wakeup song tradition dates back to the Apollo program, where Mission Control played music to start astronauts’ days.
NASA Artemis II wakeup songs list
Artemis 2 continues this practice with a mix of personal and popular tracks chosen by crew members and their families.
- Flight Day 1: Sleepyhead by Young & Sick
- Flight Day 2: Green Light by John Legend ft. André 3000
- Flight Day 3: In a Daydream by Freddy Jones Band
- Flight Day 4: Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan
- Flight Day 5: Working Class Heroes (Work) by CeeLo Green
- Flight Day 6: Good Morning by Mandisa and TobyMac
- Flight Day 7: Tokyo Drifting by Denzel Curry and Glass Animals
- Flight Day 8: Under Pressure by Queen and David Bowie
- Flight Day 9: Lonesome Drifter by Charley Crockett
The NASA Moon Tunes playlist is influencing global listening habits. Spotify reports major spikes, including over 2,000% growth for Sleepyhead and more than 1,700% for tracks like those by CeeLo Green.
NASA viral Moon Tunes playlist
While Artemis 2 focuses on testing spacecraft systems and studying the Moon, the NASA Moon Tunes playlist showed how space missions are connected with everyday culture, here are some of the most viral Moon Tunes that are dropped by NASA Artemis II
- Space Oddity by David Bowie
- Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra
- Across the Universe by The Beatles
- Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen
- A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay
- Mikrokosmos by BTS
- Rocket Man by Elton John
- Man on the Moon by R.E.M.
- Intergalactic by Beastie Boys
- Walking on the Moon by The Police
- Eight Miles High by The Byrds
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood by Foo Fighters
- Man of War by Radiohead
- Spaceman by The Killers
- Satellite by Dave Matthews Band
- Space Song by Beach House
- Ride by Twenty One Pilots
- The Adventure by Angels & Airwaves
- That’s Amore by Dean Martin
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