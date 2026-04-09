Meta bets $21 billion on AI infrastructure in CoreWeave deal

Meta has signed a $21 billion deal with Core. Weave to secure access to advanced AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA, underscoring the growing demand for AI compute and AI infrastructure. The agreement will remain in effect until 2032 because it supports Meta's AI development goals, which include creating and implementing large AI models.

CoreWeave will provide Meta access to its cloud platform which delivers high-performance NVIDIA GPUs that people call next-generation superchips.

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The company creates AI infrastructure which delivers continuous operation through its dual expansion strategy to develop AI capabilities in response to growing industry competition.

The agreement showcases Meta's commitment to artificial intelligence research, which it will fund through substantial financial resources after developing its capabilities for all its products and platforms.

The company intends to eliminate potential future chip shortages which could result from high demand in the expanding AI compute industry through early supply acquisition.

The CoreWeave deal represents a significant achievement for the company as it establishes itself as an essential provider of AI cloud services.

The company provides high-performance computing resources which are designed specifically for AI workloads. This helps the company to become an ideal partner for organisations which need to deploy their operations at large scales.

CoreWeave shares experienced an increase in pre-market trading after the announcement, which indicates that investors trust the company's ability to expand its presence in the growing AI infrastructure market.