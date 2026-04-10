Sydney Sweeney finally reveals secret to her glowing skin

Sydney Sweeney has finally revealed the secret behind her clear, glowy, and hydrated skin.

In a new interview with E! News, the 28-year-old actress shared the skincare routine that saved her skin.

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"I have always been very, very particular about my skincare because I have very sensitive skin. I've just been dealing with it my entire life," said the Anyone But You actress.

"When I first started using Laneige products, I was shocked by how well they worked and relieved my skin wasn't reacting poorly," Sydney continued, who is currently busy promoting the new season of Euphoria.

The actress further told the outlet that the Korean brand has "truly saved" her skin, especially after all the elaborate makeup looks she wears on the show.

"It can really be a lot of makeup and changing it up with totally different looks in one day. Taking makeup off and putting it back on can be very harsh on my skin," said Sydney.

Sharing her daily skincare routine, the Christy star said, "For my morning routine, sometimes I'll just wash my face with ice cold water. I use a lot of the same products that I do at night. I will use some eye gels and an ice roller. Oh, and sunscreen. You can't forget about sunscreen."

For those unversed, the third season of Euphoria is set to be released on HBO on Sunday, April 12.