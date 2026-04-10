'Malcolm in the Middle' creator gets honest about Finn Wolfhard's cameo in upcoming series

Linwood Boomer, the creator of Malcolm in the Middle, has finally revealed how “big fan” Finn Wolfhard made a cameo in the series revival.

In Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, a reboot of the single-camera series that dropped seven seasons from 2000 to 2006, Wolfhard plays the role of an event planner whom Jane Kaczmarek’s character Lois Wilkerson hires for her and Hal’s (played by Bryan Cranston) wedding anniversary party.

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The sitcom stars Justin Berfield, Frankie Muniz, Vaughan Murrae, Christopher Masterson, Kiana Madeira, Keeley Karsten, Anthony Timpano, and others.

“Almost 20 years after the end of the original series, Malcolm (Muniz) now lives a happy life with his daughter Leah (Karsten) and girlfriend Tristan (Madeira), having distanced himself from his birth family. He is forced to bring them into the family's chaos when his parents Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” per the synopsis.

While discussing the series, Boomer shared how Wolfhard’s cameo happened in the series, saying, “His agent called us and said, ‘Can Finn visit the set?’ We go, ‘Shit, yeah.’”

The 23-year-old Canadian actor and musician’s agent asked him because “he loves the show, he’s such a big fan of the show.”

After the offer, “We were like, ‘Well, there’s a part we haven’t cast yet. Does he wanna do that? I mean, it’s a small part.’ And he said, ‘F***** yeah, he wants to do it.’ And we were like, ‘F***** yeah, we want you to come, that’d be awesome,’” the Canadian-American film producer recollected.

Participating in the conversation, Boomer’s wife Tracy Katsky, who is also serving as an executive producer in the series, said Wolfhard was “an absolute doll” on the set.

It is pertinent to mention that Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair is scheduled to be released on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, April 10, 2026.