Trump administration clashes with EU over tech fines

The Trump administration is escalating its dispute with the European Union after EU regulators imposed more than $7 billion in fines on major US tech firms over the past two years.

The penalties target companies including Google, Apple and Meta, which creates worries about European Union big tech penalties and technological regulations and international trade conflicts.

EU issues multi-billion dollar penalties

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The European Commission has issued multiple fines since 2024 for companies that allegedly violated antitrust and digital competition laws.

The European Commission imposed substantial fines on Apple, Meta and Google because of their dominant market positions and their data-handling practices and their advertising technology operations.

The total fines which have been imposed exceed $7 billion, and they form part of ongoing efforts to implement EU digital regulations which include the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act.

The Trump administration officials declare that the imposed penalties demonstrate excessive regulatory control which will result in harm to both innovation and AI progress. The US representatives have issued a warning that ongoing fines will disrupt economic relations between the two parties.

The EU, however, defends its actions. A European Commission spokesperson declared that all companies operating within the bloc must follow rules which protect consumers and maintain fair competition.

The major penalties include three main fines which total €2.9 billion against Google for advertising practices, €1.84 billion against Apple for music streaming competition issues and €797 million against Meta for Facebook Marketplace-related conduct. The digital laws currently undergoing changes have led to additional investigations and fines that are still being processed.