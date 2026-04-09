Why Gen Z is hooked on AI but not happy about it

Gen Zs are born with smartphones in their hands, yet the generation most equipped to lead the AI revolution is currently in a psychological tug-of-war.

While they are the fastest to integrate AI tools into their academic and professional workflows, their adoption and convenience are increasingly overshadowed by existential “AI skepticism,” leading to a glaring AI-powered paradox.

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Gen Z recognizes that AI proficiency is a necessity for the tech-driven future careers and education. However, the uneasiness, anger and anxiety still persist side by side with this recognition.

According to a 2026 Gallup survey commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation and GSV Ventures, 51 percent of Gen Z in the US have been using generative AI tools weekly for different purposes.

AI adoption rate

Since March 2025, Gen Z’s engagement with generative AI has remained steady, Currently 51 percent of 14-29-year-old age are utilizing tools on a frequent basis with 22 percent engaging daily and 29 percent weekly. The remaining population use the tools occasionally.

Why Gen Z is hooked on AI but not happy about it

Growing anger & negative sentiments about AI

Besides heavily using AI for daily tasks, Gen Z are increasingly harbouring negative sentiments towards artificial intelligence with a variety of emotions. For instance:

Anger: 31 percent of respondents feel angry about AI (up 9 points from 2025).

Excitement: Only 22 percent feel excited, down 14 points

Hope: Only 18 percent feel hopeful

Anxiety: Remains high at 42 percent

Even those who use AI daily, super users, are reported to be less excited and more frustrated than they were a year ago.

Growing AI scepticism

Among Gen Zs, AI skepticism is also growing regarding the efficacy of tools in improving and increasing productivity and efficiency.

Now, only 56 percent of Gen Z believe that AI is helpful in speeding up the work, showing a 10 points decline from 2025. : Only 46 percent believe AI helps them learn faster, down from 53 percent.

Gen Z’s AI paradox: Heavy use meets growing skepticism and anger

Only 37 and 31 percent of users trust AI tools for accurate information and creativity respectively.

Academic and professional anxiety

42 percent of bachelor’s degree students have reconsidered their college major due to AI's potential to disrupt industries.

Similarly, many older Gen Zs, such as college seniors and recent grads, fear that AI is "taking their jobs" as they enter the workforce after investing heavily in their education.

The growing AI anxiety among Gen Z mainly stems from the harmful impacts of artificial intelligence on cognitive abilities, creativity, and learning outcomes. Additionally, the threats emanating from social media and the digital landscape have further deepened Gen Z distrust surrounding AI usage.