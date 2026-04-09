Samsung Unpacked event 2026 rumoured to reveal Galaxy Z Fold series

Samsung is gearing up for its next Samsung Unpacked event, where it will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

The Samsung Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London, according to Korean media, because it marks an unusual event for Samsung that they usually hold in South Korea or the United States.

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The event will provide fans with their first opportunity to see Samsung's newest foldable devices through actual product demonstrations and official product photographs and product debut events.

Korea Economic TV reports that Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event in London because the city serves as an important base for the company's operations throughout Europe.

The company changed its schedule for this year because the Galaxy S26 launch was postponed to a later date than the company typically launches its products.

What to expect at Samsung Unpacked 2026 event?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to bring three main improvements through its new battery capacity and charging speed upgrades and design modifications. The Galaxy Z Wide Fold will become 0.5mm thinner than its previous version while adding S Pen support to challenge the first foldable iPhone as its main competitor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also rumoured to introduce small updates to its existing design, which will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8, and Wide Fold will likely be the main stars of Samsung's next Unpacked event; not much information has been disclosed about a possible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE follow-up.