Gen Z juggles multiple jobs using AI tools

Gen Z workers are increasingly moving away from traditional full-time roles and embracing poly-employment or working multiple jobs at the same time. A study conducted by Deputy, based on millions of shifts and work hours, finds that more than half of those working multiple jobs are from Gen Z.

Why is Gen Z choosing poly-employment?

According to the report, there has been a record high of poly-workers over the past decade. Though some employees become poly-workers because of their increasing expenses, most Gen Z members choose poly-workership out of flexibility and independence.

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Deputy CEO Silvija Martincevic said the trend reflects both economic realities and cultural change. The rise in poly-employment does not indicate a declining job market, according to her explanation, because it shows how workforce changes occur through economic factors and generational influences.

For many young workers, relying on a single employer no longer feels secure. Instead, they are spreading risk across multiple roles while gaining more control over their schedules.

The increase in poly-employment practices at work sites currently correlates with the expanding application of artificial intelligence into various job functions. AI applications improve workload management for some Gen Z employees, enabling them to handle multiple job responsibilities.

The data from Deputy shows that multiple workers believe AI technology enhances their ability to plan schedules and complete work tasks. The technology does not provide advantages for all users.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has issued a warning that AI technology will decrease entry-level job availability. This development will create additional challenges for young people who are searching for work.

Gen Z workers who oppose AI technology believe its implementation will end their employment opportunities. The practice of multiple job holding has transitioned into an established method of work as employment opportunities decrease. The work patterns of Gen Z workers who experience unemployment and job uncertainty have shifted toward alternative work arrangements.