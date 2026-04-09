YouTube rolls out AI tool to create your digital clone

YouTube has introduced a new feature which enables creators to create artificial intelligence-based digital replicas of themselves for their video content.

The new rollout enables users who meet its requirements to use their facial features and vocal patterns to create authentic digital replicas, which will help them produce content while the system protects against improper usage and deepfake technology.

How does YouTube AI avatar feature work?

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The new tool allows creators to build an AI avatar by recording a guided “live selfie” that captures their facial expressions and voice. Once created, users can generate short clips or insert their avatar into existing Shorts videos.

These clips can be created using prompts and are limited to a few seconds, making them suitable for quick, engaging content. YouTube says the avatars are designed to “look and sound like you", offering a controlled way to use YouTube Shorts AI tools for creative output.

YouTube implements new security measures to protect its AI avatar feature because of increasing worries about AI-created content. The original creator of an avatar has the right to use it only within their own content. Users have the ability to delete their avatars whenever they choose, while inactive avatars will be deleted after three years.

All videos created using avatars will be clearly labelled as AI-generated, with visible watermarks and digital markers such as SynthID and C2PA. The implementation of these measures will prevent impersonation while they establish better transparency throughout the platform.

The YouTube Shorts AI tools update is part of a broader expansion of generative features powered by Google’s AI systems. The platform offers automatic dubbing capabilities, AI-generated video segments, and tools that help creators expand their YouTube channels.