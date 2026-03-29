Harry called Prince William a ‘country bumpkin’? Biographer exposes his issues with Middletons
Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘country bumpkin’ and its all Kate Middleton’s fault?
Prince William’s connection to Kate’s family, the Middleton’s has been well documented over the years, but a new finding has just unearthed how big the change was that Kate brought onto her husband, as well as what his own brother thought of the shift.
For those unversed, this relates to Prince William’s love for the family’s tight knit circle, which is said to have activated even when Kate was undergoing cancer treatment and Carole Middleton, her mom began her daily duties of taking her grandchildren, the future King of England and his spares to practices, and extracurricular.
Now author Tina Brown has broken down what the other Windsor’s think and according to her findings, with the Duke of Sussex had felt ‘displaced’ by this sheer attraction towards the Middletons.
Furthermore, according to Express “though they were still incredibly close, living next door to each other [at Kensington Palace], sharing the same office, and hanging out an awful lot, [Harry] mourned his us-against-the-world bond with William.”
She also added that their “bougie family unit,” was something the Duke could not penetrated and therefore “couldn’t understand his brother’s obsession with his Middleton in-laws, whose Bucklebury world bored Harry to tears.”
The issues are also said to have continued increasing, leading to him thinking Prince William is nothing more than a “full-on Windsor country bumpkin” now.
Per her findings and those with information on the inner workings of his day to day, its said that the heir, “on weekends (when he wasn’t chez Middleton,) was tramping the grounds of Anmer Hall, the red-brick Georgian mansion on the Sandringham Estate”.
This property was a wedding present for the duo by the Queen for those unversed. But whats brought to light with the most focus is the heir’s attire because he’d be wearing a flat cap and tweed jacket like his “'turnip toff' Norfolk farmer friends.”
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