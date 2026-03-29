Royal Family puts to-be brides through major ‘compatibility test’

The Royal Family seemingly put their brides through a tough test of compatibility.

It has reportedly been a tradition in the monarchy to take their to-be brides for a shooting exercise at Balmoral Castle as an ultimate test of their personality.

Advertisement

The test termed as the ‘Balmoral Test’ was cruel.

Former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, writes: “Outsiders, most importantly potential brides, were brought there like specimens to be inspected by the family to see if they came up to scratch and if they were suitable."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Amanda Matta noted: “Most modern families would probably recognize that dynamic, where newcomers are vetted against the existing family structures”

“The main difference between the ‘Balmoral Test’ and a barbecue at my family home would be the established, highly conservative standards of the extended family. Even in private family moments, hierarchy never fully disappears."

"You were expected to shoot and hunt," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "[In the past], there was the fox hunt, which involved foxes being chased on horseback, eventually being caught and torn to pieces by a pack of dogs, with blood everywhere."