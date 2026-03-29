Shamed Andrew, Sarah Ferguson looking for ‘fastest route’ of redemption

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are preparing to throw each other under the bus for their own survival.

It is reported that the ex Duke and Duchess of York are adamant on clearing their name after Epstein files and want to write memoirs to tell their side of the story.

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Speaking about the revelation, PR expert Mayah Rigaz says: “I don't think the idea of memoirs from Andrew and Fergie feels far-fetched at all.”

Mayah tells Mirror: “In today's media landscape, a 'tell-all' is often seen as the fastest route to reframing the narrative and, in some cases, monetising notoriety. That said, I'd say that is a very high-risk strategy.

"For Andrew in particular, any attempt at a personal account would be met with intense scrutiny and scepticism. It would not be the step towards repairing reputation that he’d hope it would be. Fergie is in a slightly different position. She has already spent years rebuilding public goodwill and has a more forgiving brand.”

“A memoir from her could land better if it leans into reflection, resilience and accountability rather than revelation. The tone will be everything. Audiences are far more interested in growth than grievance."

"In terms of brand impact, a poorly judged memoir could be reputationally fatal," she explains. "We’ve seen that audiences have long memories and very little tolerance for anything that feels like deflection or self-pity."