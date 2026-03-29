Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘declining work’ to step back from duties
Prince William and Kate Middleton want to spend time with their family this Easter
Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly trying to take a break from Royal duties.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are considering time off this Easter in order to be with their family.
Daniel Niera writes for Hello!: “This year’s pause carries added poignancy. Following her recent recovery and remission from cancer, the Princess of Wales has embraced what insiders describe as a philosophy of intentional living, graciously declining non-essential engagements in order to safeguard her physical and emotional well-being.”
She adds: “It is, as she has privately termed it, a return to her new normal, one defined not by obligation, but by balance.”
“The family is expected to spend much of April at their beloved country residence, Anmer Hall, nestled within the Sandringham estate.”
The expert notes: “There, far from the formality of palace life, the Waleses are known to embrace the restorative power of the outdoors. brisk coastal walks, countryside adventures, or even the occasional ski excursion.”
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