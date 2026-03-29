Royals

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘declining work’ to step back from duties

Prince William and Kate Middleton want to spend time with their family this Easter

By Eleen Bukhari
March 29, 2026

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seemingly trying to take a break from Royal duties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are considering time off this Easter in order to be with their family.

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Daniel Niera writes for Hello!: “This year’s pause carries added poignancy. Following her recent recovery and remission from cancer, the Princess of Wales has embraced what insiders describe as a philosophy of intentional living, graciously declining non-essential engagements in order to safeguard her physical and emotional well-being.”

She adds: “It is, as she has privately termed it, a return to her new normal, one defined not by obligation, but by balance.”

“The family is expected to spend much of April at their beloved country residence, Anmer Hall, nestled within the Sandringham estate.”

The expert notes: “There, far from the formality of palace life, the Waleses are known to embrace the restorative power of the outdoors. brisk coastal walks, countryside adventures, or even the occasional ski excursion.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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