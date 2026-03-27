Kate Middleton displays herself as ‘powerful royal matriarch’ for new role

Kate Middleton is lauded for carefully showcasing grace during her recent visit to Canterbury.

The Princess of Wales, who arrived at Canterbury Cathedral to see Dame Sarah Mullally enthroned as the new Archbishop of Canterbury on Wednesday, showcased a fierce side to herself.

Body language expert, Judi James, exclusively told the Daily Express: "Catherine provided the visual counter-balance: with a woman finally being ordained as Archbishop, Kate's look screamed powerful royal matriarch, with body language and styling that made her appear elegantly full-on firm and fierce."

She said: "Her shoulder pads are getting power-dressing sharper and larger, and this monochrome outfit gave an uncompromising look."

She explained: "It is the second time she has worn grey recently, and the appearance of a colour normally linked to the boardroom suggests a desire to be taken seriously in terms of royal clout.

"Over in the US we can see First Lady Melania opting for fierce grey tailoring as she moves from being a political 'plus one' to asserting some authority in her own right."