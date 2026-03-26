Princess Beatrice and Eugenie turn disgusted of Prince William: ‘He can’t just do that!’

Despite rumors spiraling out of control, regarding Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s marriages, it appears there is another aspect they are putting their focus into and that is plans to ‘stand their ground’ against Prince William should any move be made to take away their royal titles, rights and privileges.

As for the heir’s thoughts, and plans a well placed source brought them to light while chatting with Heat World.

According to this source, should the heir to the throne of England make any move that puts their titles, their royal links or their royal homes in jeopardy, the girls are rumored and armed to the teeth. As well as ready to go nuclear since they refuse to go down without a fight.

Its even gotten to the point where the source has had to say, “if William backs them into a corner, you better believe they’re going to come out swinging. They're both pretty disgusted by him, and they’ve vowed not to just pack up and give in.”

Similarly, the same report also carries a warning for the future King of England because while the sisters have kept their heads down to ride out the tide without the mud slinging reaching them (because of their parents) they say the girls are ‘very much their parents’ daughters’. So “he may think he can sideline them easily, but the York girls are a lot tougher than he might imagine” furthermore, they’ve all but ‘inherited’ that same stubborn streak that Andrew and Sarah both have “in spades.”

Hence, “at the end of the day, they feel they have certain rights, and they’re determined to protect them for their own sake and for the sake of their own children too,” and “if William thinks they’re simply going to fade politely into the background, he’s seriously underestimating them,” the insider said before signing off.

In terms of why the girls have found themselves in this situation in the first place, its all got to do with Andrew’s ‘predicament’. One that pertains, not only to his friendships with people like the child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but also his time as Trade Envoy to the UK. Reason being, reports have alleged he took part in ‘misconduct’ while in public office.

Since then the ex-Duke has seen the insider of a jail, was held in custody for 11 hours, on his birthday at that, and has even seen his titles, his honors being stripped away.

His wife Sarah on the other hand lost the right to use her title of Duchess following the ruling that it should be taken away from his ex-husband and currently in the royal hierarchy, both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the couple’s daughters stand higher than them. In any official capacity he may even be asked to bow to them, similar reports have alleged in recent days too.