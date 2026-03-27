Andrew Mountbatten Windsor would nit lie the reality of his position in the Royal Family, says an expert.

The ex Prince, who is now living in exile at Sandringham, will not enjoy curtsying to the rest of his family members during future gathering.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman notes: “Andrew will have to bow to everybody—assuming he's in the room with the family.”

“No, I don't' think he'll take it well. It's a rare modern twist, experts note, unprecedented since titled royals started shedding excess baggage post-scandals,” he notes.

King Charles and defamed younger brother, Andrew, have been compared over their personalities by former staff members.

Dickie Arbiter, who served as press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, tells The i Paper: "You're essentially working in an office; there just so happens to be fairly valuable paintings on the walls.”

He then described Charles as "good to work for, he was fair to work for.”

Meanwhile, former protection officer, Dai Davies, notes of Andrew: "I found him boorish and ignorant."