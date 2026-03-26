Shamed Andrew should testify in Epstein case as ‘act of service’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is urged to testify in Epstein case.

The ex Prince is reminded it is his duty to speak the truth over his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Congressman Jamie Raskin from House Judiciary Committee, told the Mirror: "I would imagine that anyone as deeply involved as Prince Andrew clearly was would have a story to tell. I would think he would see that as some form of service, after being so disgraced by his involvement."

"From my perspective it all comes down to whether or not the FBI is really interested in doing an investigation," he said. "Right now, the FBI under Kash Patel and the Department of Justice under Pam Bondi are engaged in a full-blown cover-up.

"They've sent Congress off on a wild goose chase with a release of half of the documents called for by our federal law. Only three million of six million documents released. Then hundreds of thousands of pages are marred by redactions and excisions."

"It's not set up for success," Rep. Raskin said. "The FBI should have approached ScotlandYard many years ago about working together on a serious and thorough investigation of what had happened. Is it still possible today? I suppose if there's a will, there's a way. But we have not seen the will."