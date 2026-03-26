Kate Middleton branded a ‘pro’ with her symbolic glamour

Kate Middleton is branded an asset for the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales and the future Queen posed as a symbol of strength on Commonwealth Day, especially amid defamed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s exile.

“The modus operandi of the Royal Family has been ‘Keep Calm and Carry On',” according to royal expert Emily Andrews.

“Images of all the senior royals at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Dayinevitably raised the 'first appearance by the Royal Family since Andrew's arrest' headlines,” Emily Andrews explained, saying that “their show of strength” alongside “the glamour of the Princess of Wales”

“The Princess of Wales is a pro,” wrote Andrews for Woman & Home.

“Back on form, after taking her time to return to work following her 2024 cancer treatment.”

Andrews added: “She delighted Leicester locals as she visited family businesses, a Hindu temple and a dance centre for those who have been treated for cancer.”