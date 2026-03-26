Princess Beatrice's husband raises eyebrows with deleted Instagram post

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's son-in-law has discreetly deleted his Instagram post, reported GB News on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's post featured him taking in the blue skies in Los Angeles as he walked down a palm-tree-lined street.

The Instagram video, watermarked with the caption "life is not a movie", featured snippets of Mapelli Mozzi throughout his venture in the US.

"The footage is still available on Mr Mapelli Mozzi's company's Instagram page, with it remaining unclear as to why Beatrice's husband took the video down from his personal profile," wrote GB New.

The property developer has made headlines in recent days regarding his six-year marriage to the eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Claims Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi's marriage is under strain following her father's arrest were firmly rejected by those close to the couple.

Friends dismissed reports suggesting the pair were experiencing difficulties, describing such speculation as entirely unfounded.