King Charles and Queen Camilla clip goes viral on the internet: Here's why

Queen Camilla pokes King Charles to get his attention at event

King Charles has given royal admirers a hilarious moment they may not have expected involving Queen Camilla.



The royal couple visited Cornwall for the Eden Project's 25th anniversary. In the now-viral clip, the monarch was absorbed in a conversation with volunteers, leaving him to forget for a while that he was accompanied by the queen.

The part that gets hilarious is when Camilla repeatedly pokes Charles for his attention, but to no avail.

But not quitting, the 78-year-old kept nudging her husband until he finally turned around to watch what Camilla wanted her to see: a Victoria sponge cake, which is used to celebrate royal events.

In true royal fashion, Charles and Camilla cut the cake with a sword, giving royal fans candid moments for them to swoon over.

In other news, royal author Tom Bower claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could offer a job at the palace to nudge them back to the royal family.

But according to him, the chances of this scenario are low because the Suits star is not interested in moving back to the UK.

“She doesn’t want Britain. She wants to be a star in California, so I think that as long as they’re married, that is a completely untenable solution,” he said on The Royalist podcast.

Harry and Markle moved to the States after stepping back from royal duties.