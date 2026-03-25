Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's public moment raises questions about their relationship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked split rumours following their public tensed moment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Jordan for a series of engagements focused on global health and humanitarian efforts. However, a brief exchange between the couple has sparked discussions online. While the exchange appeared tense, sources claim it was short-lived.

An insider told Radar Online, "For a brief moment, Harry and Meghan exchanged some terse words. Whether it was the busy 48-hour schedule or another matter can't be known, but the exchange raised eyebrows."

They added, "This was Meghan's show. Harry looked as if he was just along for the ride."

Sources claim that Meghan Markle wouldn't let any "personal issue" get in the way of this visit. "There were several UN representatives at the WHO forum, and she seemed keen to network, so she wasn't going to let any personal issues get in the way."

While sources observed that Prince Harry seemed distant "He would've been acutely aware that they will receive intense criticism for undertaking another 'faux-royal' trip."

Furthermore, the source warned, "This may be the last time we see them on a similar trip."

"Harry especially knows they need to rethink their strategy," they added.