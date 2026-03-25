King Charles awards Gallantry Medals at St James' palace
King Charles celebrates courage and heroism at St James' palace
King Charles hosted a special ceremony at St James' Palace.
The monarch recognized individuals for exceptional acts of bravery at the investiture ceremony.
On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the British royal family posted photos from the ceremony.
Details in the caption read: "This morning at St James’s Palace, The King held a special Investiture ceremony to honour individuals for exceptional acts of bravery."
"His Majesty presented The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Force Cross, The George Medal, The King’s Gallantry Medal, and The King’s Commendation for Bravery," it read further.
For those unaware, investiture ceremonies such as this are a longstanding royal tradition, providing an opportunity for the monarch to personally recognise outstanding contributions and acts of heroism actoss the United Kingdom and beyond.
By presenting these awards, King Charles paid tribute to individuals whose bravery has made a lasting impact, reinforcing the values of servicce and courage that continue to be celebrated across the nation.
-
King Charles backs historic change as Dame Sarah Mullally takes top role
-
Princess Beatrice faces 'two' stark choices as marriage on the rocks fears grow amid Andrew scandal
-
Why are all eyes on Kate Middleton after Andrew's shocking scandal hit royal family?
-
What it’s like to work for King Charles vs Andrew: Ex protection officer reveals all
-
Trump learned major diplomacy trick from Queen Elizabeth, new book reveals
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's public moment raises questions about their relationship
-
Prince Harry's IGF shares major update ahead of Meghan Markle UK return
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla clip goes viral on the internet: Here's why
-
Prince William issued stark warning regarding Princess Eugenie, Beatrice retaliation
-
Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton worried yet again
-
Meghan Markle could throw spanner in the works as Prince Harry comeback prospects are up in the air
-
Andrew’s documents to follow after Epstein files says trade minister: Here’s everything to know