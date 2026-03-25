King Charles awards Gallantry Medals at St James' palace

King Charles hosted a special ceremony at St James' Palace.

The monarch recognized individuals for exceptional acts of bravery at the investiture ceremony.

On Wednesday, the official Instagram handle of the British royal family posted photos from the ceremony.

Details in the caption read: "This morning at St James’s Palace, The King held a special Investiture ceremony to honour individuals for exceptional acts of bravery."

"His Majesty presented The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Force Cross, The George Medal, The King’s Gallantry Medal, and The King’s Commendation for Bravery," it read further.

For those unaware, investiture ceremonies such as this are a longstanding royal tradition, providing an opportunity for the monarch to personally recognise outstanding contributions and acts of heroism actoss the United Kingdom and beyond.

By presenting these awards, King Charles paid tribute to individuals whose bravery has made a lasting impact, reinforcing the values of servicce and courage that continue to be celebrated across the nation.