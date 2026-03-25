Prince William issued stark warning regarding Princess Eugenie, Beatrice retaliation

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s retaliation could even include tell-all interviews and media involvement

Prince William has been apparently issued a strong warning regarding their cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie retaliations.

The warning comes days after the York sisters were banned from Royal Ascot this year and calls are growing to remove their royal titles besides evicting them from royal residences.

According to a report by the Closer, the insiders have warned that if William continues to withdraw the royal privileges of Eugenie and Beatrice, the York sisters will not be afraid of 'pushing back hard'.

Citing the close confidant, the report says that Beatrice and Eugenie’s retaliation could even include tell-all interviews and media involvement - something which William would be very keen to avoid, particularly in the wake of Prince Harry's explosive interviews after his own royal departure.

Eugenie and Beatrice are still ‘struggling to believe’ that their uncle King Charles and cousin Prince William would really evict them but if that does come to pass it will be the spark that lights the fuse.

The insider added, “There's been some talk that they may resort to hiring lawyers and going to the press to make a stink."

The mole further warned, “And, of course, there’s also the possibility that they could do a tell-all. That’s going to become a lot more likely if William goes after them. It’s certainly something they can use as a threat to try and get him to back off.”