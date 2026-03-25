What it’s like to work for King Charles vs Andrew: Ex protection officer reveals all

An ex-protection officer that served the family for a good number of years has finally come forward with his verdict on what it feels like to work for both brothers, especially in the wake of accusations that are overtaking the media, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

For those still unversed, there are many allegations being dropped against the ex-Duke for his treatment of staff, and how he’d find small reasons to dismiss those working under him.

Similarly his connection to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has also managed to keep him in the spotlight for less than ideal reasons.

But now an ex-employee has once again provided a spotlight on the inner workings of the two brothers and how they handle their day-to-day.

In their first few words the staffer describes his time as “surreal” and “fun” despite the ‘relatively modest wages’ and ‘canteen fare’, as described by GB News.

The man in question is Dickie Arbiter, press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II from 1988 to 2000.

Now nearly 26 years since his employment ended he’s come forward to The i Paper.

“You're essentially working in an office; there just so happens to be fairly valuable paintings on the walls,” he’s started off by saying.

While attempting to describe a day under then-Prince Charles he called him “good to work for” even “fair to work for”, despite him working late into evenings during his time as heir.

As for Andrew though he had only two choice words and they were that he was “arrogant and entitled.”

A similar view of the ex-Duke is also shared by Dai Davies, who led Scotland Yard's Royal Protection Command from 1994 and 1998.

“I found him boorish and ignorant,” he said. While he also admits, “I found other members perfectly pleasant” especially King Charles with him he claims, “I was treated with civility” since he “was polite,” before signing off.