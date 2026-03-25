Meghan Markle leaves Kate Middleton worried yet again

Kate Middleton’s still convinced Prince Harry is being pushed along by Meghan’s ambitions

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her sister-in-law Kate Middleton worried regarding reconciliation between Prince William and his estranged brother Harry.

According to a report by the Heat World, the Princess of Wales is set to raise the issue with Prince Harry, who also wants to make peace with the family, however, “being pushed along by Meghan’s ambitions”

The close confidant tells the outlet, “Meghan’s clearly doing all she can to copy the royal playbook and at the same she’s never done a thing but attack the institution, of course that’s going to inflame the situation.

“A lot of the people within the Firm are convinced Meghan is doing all these copycat moves on purpose, there’s a sense that she actually enjoys poking the bear, and Kate is starting to see it that way too.”

“What really bothers William, and Kate too for that matter, is the way Meghan seems to be constantly trying to compete with them and overshadow what the rest of the family are doing,” the mole continued.

Moreover, the Princess of Wales is planning to approach Harry and raise the issue with him.

The source says “In her view it needs to stop and she’s decided to take the bull by the horns and address this with Harry directly.

“She’s still convinced he’s being pushed along by Meghan’s ambitions and she doesn’t believe for one second he’s come up with these photo op tours, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t going to face the fallout equally.”

Kate Middleton, the insider says, truly can’t understand why Harry doesn’t grasp how damaging it is.

“He’s begging for them to be let back in, yet he’s letting Meghan continually sabotage any chance he has of mending fences with his family, it’s so illogical.’