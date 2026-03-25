Prince Harry's IGF shares major update ahead of Meghan Markle UK return

The flag will visit 22 ports across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) has made major announcement ahead of Meghan Markle’s return to the UK for games special event in July.

The IGF shared the update on its Instagram handle.

The charity says, “The #InvictusGames Flag will journey around the UK this spring as part of the Full Circle Expedition, carried by members of the Invictus Community.

“Sailing aboard Spirit of Falmouth and Pellew, the flag will visit 22 ports across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland - representing resilience, recovery and the enduring strength of the Invictus Spirit.”

It further said, the expedition highlights the many pathways to recovery beyond sport, using challenge, teamwork and shared experience at sea to rebuild confidence and purpose.

The latest announcement comes days after reports Meghan Markle will join her husband for the Invictus Games event in Britain in July.

In January, the Independent reported Meghan is expected to make the first UK visit in four years for an Invictus Games event.

Meghan is due to join her husband Harry at the event in Birmingham.

It is also not known if their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will attend the event.

Meghan previously attended the Invictus Games in Canada last year for five days.

The Duchess also attended events in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in 2024 to promote the following years’ games, which were set up by Harry for wounded soldiers.