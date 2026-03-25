Why are all eyes on Kate Middleton after Andrew's shocking scandal hit royal family?

Kate Middleton hailed for saving the royal family from the disastrous Andrew scandal

Kate Middleton is at the forefront of pushing back at the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal that rocked the royal family, says a royal expert.



Critics took potshots at The Firm over what they claim is inaction by the monarchy over the alleged salacious actions of the ex-prince in tandem with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

To control the fallout of the crisis, the Princess of Wales has stepped forward, according to royal expert Emily Andrews.

In a bid to control the narrative, the mother of three is leading the charge, focusing on the 'Keep Calm and Carry On' mode.

The phrase translates as beating the controversy by staging careful unity and positivity by the royal family to show stability and reclaim public trust.

For example, Middleton paid several visits across the UK, including an appearance at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day.

“Images of all the senior royals at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day inevitably raised the 'first appearance by the Royal Family since Andrew's arrest' headlines,” Andrews wrote in Woman & Home.

“Their show of strength alongside the glamour of the Princess of Wales reminded the British people and the world what the royals would rather be known for.”

Despite questions over the monarchy's portrayal, Middleton has proven she "really is the best thing to have happened to the royal family," Andrew concludes.