Andrew’s documents to follow after Epstein files says trade minister: Here’s everything to know

The UK government has made its decision regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s documents, from back when he was Trade Envoy to the UK.

Why this is pertinent to mention is because the ex-Duke of York has been facing allegations of misconduct while in public office and was even arrested, and held for over 11 hours during his 66th birthday.

In light of this, The Department of Business and Trade is said to be planning the release of documents where Andrew is mentioned, or has had any part in.

According to AFP their plans were released last month, and since then the team has been working to identify and prepare material for release. Even Minister Chris Bryant has issued a written statement in the midst of this wait.

It reads, “We have begun searching historic departmental records and have commissioned parallel searches in other departments, in particular the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Cabinet Office.”

As for Andrew’s current circumstance, he has been living in temporary lodging, particularly at Marsh Farm while renovation work continues on his more permanent abode he was promised, during his removal from Royal Lodge.

While the lodge had been the ex-Duke’s home for decades, and saw him live together with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson too, this new lodging, funded privately by the King, and not taxpayer funds has come with demands that Fergie find her own housing.

Her sightings both in public, or in regards to news updates have been few and far between. The only news known comes via sources who claim she is hoping for cosmetic surgery to ‘attract a man’ given London high society has closed its doors on her.

Other rumors warn of a potential memoir where she could go ‘full Harry’, but none of these rumors have received any backing from the Palace or Fergie herself as of yet.