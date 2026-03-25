Princess Beatrice faces 'two' stark choices as marriage on the rocks fears grow amid Andrew scandal

Princess Beatrice gets urgent advice: leave and run away from the UK as chaos engulfs Andrew's family

Ever since the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal hit the press, the chaos it created, particularly for his family, is telling.



As the ex-prince remains at his private residence on the Sandringham estate, criticism and pressure keep mounting on him, his two daughters, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Critics, meanwhile, in the latest took aim at Andrew's oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

First, her royal title, followed by royal property, came under the scanner. Now, critics question her marriage stability.

Nadine Dorries, the former U.K. Culture Secretary, in a column in the Daily Mail, alleges that Beatrice's union with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be on the rocks in the wake of the scandal involving her father.

Nadine Dorries

In an outspoken piece for the tabloid, she writes that the 37-year-old is facing stark choices amid scrutiny over her family.

“It’s simple,” she writes. "Beatrice has two choices – and if she wants to save her marriage, she should pack her bags and LEAVE the UK.”

Dorries believes distance from the controversy could save their allegedly crumbling marriage.

"Their daughters are young, and if Edo’s business interests are mainly in the US, then that should be the destination. If the marriage is hard-going now, then it is only going to get trickier if they are apart for long periods."

Given an example of her sister, Princess Eugenie, who has, without courting much attention, relocated to Portugal with her family as tensions choke the stability of the royal family.

Meanwhile, their father, Andrew, has been facing several probes by different police departments in Britain over allegations against him.