Meghan Markle could throw spanner in the works as Prince Harry comeback prospects are up in the air

Meghan Markle labelled a dealbreaker as Prince Harry's chances of returning to the royal family hang in balance

For Prince Harry, there is a way back to the royal family after his shocking exit from the palace years ago. However, the same may not be said about Meghan Markle, a royal expert claims.



He is none other than Tom Bower, a controversial biographer who opines that the Duke of Sussex's wife is a major obstacle to his return to the fold.

According to reports, there have been efforts to end the rift between The Firm and the Sussexes.

In line with this, Bower claims the palace could offer Harry and Markle a role in the royal family to tempt them back to the UK.

However, Markle may not opt for the supposed plan, says Bower on The Royalist Podcast. He alleges that the Suits star is unwilling to permanently travel across the pond.

The royal expert claims the reason behind this is that “She doesn’t want Britain. She wants to be a star in California, so I think that as long as they’re married, that is a completely untenable solution.”

Bower also says the presumed solution will not work because of Markle's alleged negative views of the royal family.

“It is only a recipe for more and more sensational danger, because Meghan would always look for a way to complain. She can’t be satisfied. She can’t. She doesn’t want to be part of the British royal family.”

His observation comes on the heels of his explosive forthcoming book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, which has already courted much controversy.

In the tome, Bower made scores of bombshell claims, including that Queen Camilla told her friend that Markle had brainwashed her husband.

In the wake of salacious claims, Harry and Markle hit back at the royal author, sharing a strong-worded statement.

“This is someone who has publicly stated that the monarchy depends on obliterating us,” the message read, accusing Bower of “deranged conspiracy and melodrama.”