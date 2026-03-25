Princess Beatrice, Eugenie face ‘telling time’ over final decision

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are set to face the consequences of their actions sooner than expected.

The York sisters, who were asked not to attend The Royal Ascot along with the rest of the Royal Family members, will be alienated on Easter.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells the Mirror : "We’ve yet to see proof that William and Kate and the other royals are in fact distancing themselves from Beatrice and Eugenie — Easter will be telling.

"But I have no doubt that William is extremely sensitive to public opinion and he will do what is necessary to listen and to protect the reputation of the monarchy."

Meanwhile, a source added: “The sisters are extremely unhappy. They feel they have been left out in the cold. They aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace and are certainly concerned they will lose their titles and privileges as a result of their parents’ conduct.”

This comes as the sisters were vehemently mentioned in Epstein files along with their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and mother Sarah Ferguson.