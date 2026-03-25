King Charles, Queen Camilla mark major milestone at Eden Project

King Charles and Queen Camilla marked major milestone during their visit to Eden Project.

The King and the Queen celebrated 25 years of the Eden Project with a special cake cutting ceremony.

The official handle of the royal family posted a video clip of Charles and Camilla cutting cake together during their visit.

The video shared on Instagram featured a heartfelt moment of King Charles and Queen Camilla interacting with staff and gardeners.

The details in the caption read, "Celebrating 25 years of @EdenProjectCornwall."

"The King and Queen have visited the Eden Project and officially opened their new ‘marble run’," it continued further.

Adding, "Their Majesties also met staff and gardeners to hear about wildflower habitat restoration and human connection with nature."

"They then joined a celebratory Big Lunch to meet local volunteers and supporters who will be sharing friendship, food and exploring volunteer activities ahead of the upcoming Big Lunch and Big Help Out weekend on 5th – 8th June," the caption concluded.