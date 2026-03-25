Princess Beatrice husband accused of behaving like ‘disrespectful teenager’
Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is accused of having bad temper
Princess Beatrice’s husband is called out for displaying bad behaviour in public
Eldest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Beatrice has come under fire over her husband amid her parents’ friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking about the behaviour of Princess Beatrice'shusband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, politician Nadine Dorries tells The Mail: "At a church service organised by a mutual friend, I found Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands seated behind me.
The former Conservative Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine told The Mail adds to the outlet: “Edo was laughing loudly and generally behaving like a disrespectful teenager so that, at one point, I turned round and gave him the evil eye that only a woman my age - and a mother - can bestow. To his credit, he got the message, pronto."
Meanwhile, a friend of the couple told Hello! Magazine: "The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children! They've both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids.
"Recent reports that things aren't good between them are not true at all. Things are great between them and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!"
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