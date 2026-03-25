Meghan Markle cheekily apologies for TikTok video

Meghan Markle is celebrating friendship with an adorable video.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable video as she presents community service award at a Beverly Hills charity event to pal Kelly McKee Zajfen.

"Proud to honor my forever friend @_heartmom_ for her outstanding work for @allianceforchildrensrights and @allianceofmoms," Meghan

"Kelly, you are one of one," she said, as the footage

Meghan the sent a light hearted apology to

a woman whose TikTok video she had crashed.

"Such a special evening + kudos to the gals in the ladies room doing a tik tok video (!) Sorry we crashed your party, but it was too good not to share ," her caption continued.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.