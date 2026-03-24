Prince William consults legal experts as he plans 'nuclear option' against Harry, Archie, Lilibet

Prince William might not invite him [Harry] to his Coronation

The royal insiders have claimed that Prince William is seriously considering a 'nuclear option' against his estranged brother Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet.

The Prince of Wales has also reached out to experts and legal minds and consulting them on how to execute this nuclear option.

The royal insiders told the Woman’s Day, a source close to the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton told Phil Dampier that Andrew’s removal will open up the possibility of removing other members of the family from the line of succession.

The close confidant claims, “It really doesn’t bear thinking about, so he is taking advice from top experts and legal minds as to the way forward and he might seriously consider the nuclear option.

“He might not invite him [Harry] to his Coronation and he might try to remove him from the succession.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently told the Closer how William has clashed with his father King Charles over any plans to forgive and forget what Harry has done.

The source said, “He’s sick and tired of reminding people that they’ve inflicted so much grief and stress on the family, his late grandparents included, and the fact Harry’s doubled down so many times on his brutal stance has been equally infuriating.”

Moreover, Prince Harry is going to continue “reaching out” to his dad King Charles amid hopes of reconciliation.