King Charles is tipped to join Harry for Invictus Games: Here’s why

King Charles has a plausible reason to attend the upcoming Invictus Games, it is conjectured.

His Majesty, who is currently staying at a distance from his younger son, Prince Harry, might as well accept his offer to join the games in 2027 Birmingham.

Royal editor of The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, said: "I think Invictus is a big event for Harry," Wilkinson shared.

He continued: “I think there was only one decision. It was going to Birmingham and Harry wanted to bring his whole family down here. He wants to sit there with the Royal Family, in the stands, but that's very optimistic."

He said: “Who knows what could happen next week? If you want an answer on that, looking at my crystal ball, I don't think The King will go to Invictus next summer."

The royal expert continued, "I might be wrong, but William definitely won't. Camilla definitely won't. You might get the defense secretary there, the prime minister, but you won't get The King."