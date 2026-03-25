Prince William commanded ‘secrecy’ form staff ahead of Big question

Prince William reportedly planned ahead of popping the big question to Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales was nervous days before asking Kate to be his bride and maintained secrecy around his preparations.

In new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, author Russell Myers shared: “A group of just four royal aides was sworn to secrecy and quietly began to prepare for the moment when they would need to announce to the world that Prince William, the second in line to the throne, was to be married."

Myers quoted one former senior courtier, who shared, "It was quite an exciting time considering there was a tiny group who knew it was coming. It was our duty to make sure nothing leaked, mainly to protect Kate, but also because it would have made our jobs a lot more complicated."

He wrote: “Anyone who has prepared to ask a loved one to marry them will know the intense nervousness that comes with arranging the perfect moment to propose, but also the incredible responsibility of carrying the ring around with you until you finally find that moment. William was no different."

William and Kate eventually tied the knot in 2011.