Princess Beatrice shuts down marriage rumours with big move

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put an end to split speculations with one major move.

While there were speculations about the couple's marriage with reports suggesting that following Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's arrest Beatrice remained in London while her husband jetted around the world, the young couple made a united appearance at the Eel Sushi Bar in Notting Hill.

Following there meal, Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted smiling as they left the place.

As quoted by Hello! Magazine, the Princess of York wore navy velvet blazer with gold buttons and a patterned skirt. Meanwhile, her husband donned salmon shirt and blue jacket.

It is pertinent to mention that a friend of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also clarified to the outlet that their marriage wasn't a trouble.

They stated, "The only thing Bea and Edo are navigating are their busy jobs and looking after their children! They've both had recent stints working abroad and like so many working parents, have balancing work with looking after the kids."

"Recent reports that things aren't good between them are not true at all. Things are great between them and the only distance between them recently has been physical distance because of work!" the friend added.