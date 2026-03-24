Montecito neighbors snub Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Exhausted'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royals and moved to US, had purchased their Montecito mansion in 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left their Montecito neighbors ‘exhausted’, the insiders have claimed.
The OK!, citing the insiders, reported that Meghan and Harry may be living in one of California’s most exclusive neighborhoods but the royal couple has been facing a chilly reception from their neighbors in Montecito.
The close confidant tells the outlet, “They are avoiding them. No one wants to be seen with them.”
Another source says, “It’s not hate. It’s just a growing awareness that they’re takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone’s exhausted by them.”
However, the insiders close to Meghan and Harry have dismissed the speculations, insisting that the royal couple has had a much more positive experience in the area.
The sources said Meghan and Harry have a ‘great relationship’ with their neighbors in California and they “love their community.”
Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior royals and moved to US, had purchased their $14.65 million Montecito mansion back in 2020.
Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson, at the time, had emphasized their desire for privacy and a fresh start.
The spokesperson had told the Vogue Meghan and Harry have settled into the ‘quiet privacy’ of their community since their arrival and hope “that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them for a family.”
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