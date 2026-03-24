Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring their legal team to the forefront: ‘They smell a vendetta’

With a tour of Australia in the pipeline, and one just undertaken alongside the WHO, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be facing an inner turmoil as well that is making the world feel they are “in crisis mode.”

The entire thing has been broken down by a well placed source that is close to the couple, and their claim comes at the same time as reports that claim Prince William is already looking into ways to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles since they are no longer considered working royals, in any capacity.

According to Woman’s Day Tom Bower’s book Betrayal, which will come out on March 31 this month, and is already being serialized by The Times, claims the same, and has even sparked reactions from the Montecito-based royals. They called it a “deranged conspiracy” and “melodrama” from a man with a “fixation” on them.

In the source’s eyes, it is precisely this reason that the couple feels like they need to stay on the offensive, especially considering “they’re under siege as a result of this.” For this “they have lawyers on standby as these new crises pile up and, yes, c because it feels like a personal vendetta.”

In regards to the claims the source also says, “it’s certainly decimated their image reboot just weeks ahead of an Australian tour” because for those unversed the couple was hoping to ‘prove their worth’ to his dad and brother back home, but Harry’s already in hot water with William over last week’s hearing! They said near the end.

As for this hearing it is for Prince Harry’s case against the Associated Newspapers where claims were made, involving Prince William and Kate, especially from the time when she was in the early days of her first pregnancy with Prince George.

Moreover, with all the media attention and scrutiny that followed Kate following her battle against cancer and all that followed, the same source also weighed in on how the Princess of Wales and the Prince feel regarding this public mention.

While William was chalked up as being “furious, to say the least” they also added, “he’s sick of his wife being dragged through the mud by his brother’s ridiculous situation. It’s certainly not helping the King’s hopes of letting Harry and Meghan back into the fold. William and Kate just don’t need the drama.”