Prince William shares update on 'loved ones receiving honours'

Kensington Palace shares a glimpse of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'loved ones' receiving honours at Windsor Castle.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales on behalf of the future King and Queen posted a video clip from special occasion at Windsor Castle.

The video clip posted on Tuesday, showed Prince William granting honours on behalf of King Charles.

The caption of the video read: "Loved ones receiving honours at Windsor Castle."

Royal fans shared their love in the comments section with one stating, "The way everyone is beaming is pride, such special moments."

Another went on to add, "Such joy in their faces. All so happy and wholesome."

"I love seeing the happiness and pride in the honoree. So important to see who is behind the greatness!" the third comment read.

This comes amid reports revealing that Prince William and Kate Middleton's nanny Maria Borrallo will also be receiving an honour from King Charles.

She played a very important role in raising the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She started working for the British royal family after birth of the Wales' eldest son George in 2013.