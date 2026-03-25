Queen Elizabeth II ‘blackmailed’ into helping Andrew in final days

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly blackmailed by her second son towards the end of her life.

Her Majesty was forced to take decisions that appeased ex Prince, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, says biographer Andrew Lownie.

The expert notes: “By the end of her life, what people don’t realize, is that she was completely gaga. He [Andrew] would go up there and he would bully her into doing things.”

Speaking of King Charles, the expert added: “Charles actually was running the show, rather than The Queen.”

“There were MI6 officers who went to [royal] private secretaries and said, ‘Look he’s been caught with $5 million in a suitcase in Kazakhstan,’ and they were sent away with a flea in their ear,” Lownie said of Andrew. “The heads of the foreign office went and complained.”

“She, I’m afraid, abetted this,” the author said of Queen Elizabeth. “The whole family abetted this—they knew about it.”