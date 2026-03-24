Meghan Markle gets the upper hand on the Firm? Here’s why the Duchess is celebrating

Meghan Markle’s plans for the future are starting to emulate the vibe of ‘take no prisoners’ and its caused a source to come forward to Closer and explain how bad this can be, for her aspirations, and future prospects.

For those unversed, right now Meghan has been running on the mantra of ‘now or never’ because the fear that Prince William might take away their title is making her want to “grab every opportunity while she still can.”

It is precisely because of this that she ‘doesn’t see the point’ in “tiptoeing around” now.

Another thing is that with the issues surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taking up much of the Royal Family’s attention, Meghan has taken on a kind of ‘take no prisoners’ vibe.”

Another thing the insider mentioned is that “so many more people are starting to talk about the monarchy and whether it even deserves to exist in its current form, which Meghan sees as a huge moment for her and Harry. She says it proves they were right to get out when they did. Now they’re free to show the world what their own version of a modern royal life looks like and she’s bragging to everyone that it’s starting to look a heck of a lot more pristine than what other members, namely Andrew, have been up to.”

Before concluding the source also mentioned that this new found confidence in the Duchess is not being accepted as easily because of course, there are plenty of people that think she’s getting ‘way too cocky for her own good’. Also they believe, “if she keeps taunting them and testing their limits this way, she could very well force Charles’ hand and the axe will fall a lot sooner than she’s expecting.”

What is pertinent to mention regarding Andrew is that he is currently facing an increased pressure from the public over his ties to a child sex offender and financier. Similarly, his ex-wife’s friendship has also caused her to be shunned from London high society.

Their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are also not saved by association because many sources are starting to reference growing cracks in their respective marriages, caused by the increased scrutiny into their finances as well as their associations in the Middle East. Associations likely provided by their father who was once trade envoy of the UK, but has since been accused of misconduct while in public office.