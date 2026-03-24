Inside King Charles, Queen Camilla's meaningful day in Cornwall

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a special royal outing in Cornwall.

The King and Queen spent the day connecting with locals and celebrating regional initiatives.

The official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family posted photos from His Majesty's royal engagement alongside his wife. The photos showed King Charles and Queen Camilla meeting a range of Cornish community groups and local businesses gathered inside the Holy Trinity Church and Market Hall.

The details in the caption revealed, " Today, The King and Queen have been in Cornwall, spending time with the St Austell community."

It further read, "Their Majesties met local Cornish community groups and businesses inside the Holy Trinity Church and Market Hall, and The Queen spoke to schoolchildren, library staff and volunteers from St Austell Library."

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla opened the new "marble run" at Eden Project Cornwell earlier the same day.

"Their Majesties heard about wildflower habitat restoration from the staff and gardeners based on site, before joining a celebratory Big Lunch with local volunteers and supporters," the caption concluded.