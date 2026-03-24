Prince Harry’s plea echoes to Prince William, Camilla: ‘Why can’t you put the knives down?’

Prince Harry has been feeling heartbroken over the harsh realities that come with his father’s battle with cancer and according to reports, his concerns also extend to the pain his children are suffering through, all because they do not have a relationship with their grandfather, and may never.

For this a well placed insider just stepped forward and claims, there are two members of the Firm that are acting as living walls, keeping him from the King, and those are Prince William and Queen Camilla. Its gotten to a point allegedly, where the Duke feels they have undertaken an intentional ‘drive’ by especially since its well-known that Camilla at least refuses to ‘play nice’.

There is also a report that suggests Harry is not blaming his dad at all though, in regards to these compounding issues because in his eyes its “everyone around Charles that’s driving this.” Whether it be courtiers, or those part of the machinery of the are those who are getting in the way of them making any ‘real steps’ forward.

What is truly ‘eating’ at the Duke of Sussex though is the reality that Prince William and Camilla are doing everything in their power, allegedly, to keep him away from his father, which is said to ‘enrage’ him. Furthermore, “he truly can’t understand how they can act this way. His dad is fighting a terminal illness and he fears he might not see him again, it’s heartbreaking.”

His fears also extend towards Archie and Lilibet too because even more painful than that is that his children ‘will never get to know’ their grandad.

According to the source “he keeps saying that any normal family would be ready to put the knives down at this point and he genuinely can’t understand why William and Camilla won’t show compassion, if not for him then at least for his kids, and for his dad, who deserves to know Archie and Lili.”

However, that is not to say Prince Harry has decided to wave the white flag though because he “refuses” to accept that “this is how the story ends.” Therefore “he’s going to continue reaching out to his dad and pressing for this, he’s sure that if he can actually get a proper chat with his dad that they can make a lot of headway.”

“For all their history and issues, he still loves his dad and misses him terribly. But most people in Charles' world will tell you Harry is dreaming if he thinks the past is something they will all just move past. By all accounts he's just as wary and fed up with Harry as William and Camilla,” the source also said before signing off.