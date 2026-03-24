Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to major claims

The royal expert shares Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's announcement on social media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed that they are executive producing a polo-themed drama for Netflix.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a report by the Deadline to confirm Meghan and Harry’s remarks.

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He tweeted, “Harry and Meghan have confirmed a report that they are executive producing a polo-themed drama for Netflix.”

The royal expert continued, “A spokesman for the couple says more productions with Netflix and other streamers will be announced soon.”

The report says the drama is believed to stem from Harry’s docuseries Polo, which followed the teams competing at the U.S. Open Polo Championship held in Wellington, and the family dynasties involved.

It added a passion project of Prince Harry, an avid polo player who has a lot of friends in that world, the docuseries did not draw a lot of eyeballs and ran for one season.

Earlier, Richard Palmer had claimed Harry and Meghan are working on five projects with Netflix and others with rival streamers and TV channels.

“There’s no doubt they’ve suffered some setbacks but, six years after their “freedom flight”, they do seem to be making it work for themselves,” he had tweeted on March 14.

Responding to the comments, Palmer further said, “I’m very reluctant to be a cheerleader for anyone but my sense is they are making a decent fist of it from what I’ve seen. I’m away on holiday so not fully engaged but note that all parties deny most of the claims in a US showbiz hit piece.”