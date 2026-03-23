Andrew may 'never' face court as royals fear he could expose their secrets

Andrew Lownie claims Andrew may never face the trial over fears of what he might reveal

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been the face of several ongoing probes. But chances are he may never face the court.



Andrew Lownie, who wrote a book on the former Duke of York, claims this, alleging that there is a fear among the royals that if the ex-prince were to stand trial, he might reveal secrets about them.

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"Everyone knew about this – why am I being penalised?" he shares in the interview with The Sunday Times.

His interview comes on the heels of the father-of-two being captured on camera for the first time after his infamous photo of exiting the police station four weeks ago.

He cut a lonely figure in the image, as the Daily Mail reported. The former prince walked his dog on the estate Sandringham, where he was forced to live after his bizarre links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

For approximately 90 minutes, Andrew wandered in the countryside, an area near his home where his five-bedroom house has been quickly upgraded for him to stay.

More trouble for Andrew

Scotland Yard's head, Sir Mark Rowley, recently said a "whole range of sexual allegations" against the ex-prince are under probe to see if they "merit a criminal investigation".

He was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffree at least three times, including when she was a minor.