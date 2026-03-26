Meghan Markle is above Royal Family ‘empty threats,’ says insider
Meghan Markle refuses to live in fear of her titles getting ripped off, says insider
Meghan Markle is seemingly not bothered by a potential slashing of her Royal moniker.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has always been vocal about her reservations with the Royals, knows King Charles is stuck with his defamed brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
An insider says: “Meghan isn’t remotely worried about the Palace taking action against her or Harry, she genuinely believes they’re not in a position to start another war with her, mainly because they’re far too busy handling all the scandals they’re caught up in.”
“The last thing Charles or William want is another messy battle with the Sussexes dominating the headlines. In her view all this talk about stripping titles or shutting them down has never been anything more than an empty threat,” they tells Closer Magazine.
“She’s not going to live in fear of something that’s likely never going to happen. She knows there are plenty of people within the Firm that would love to see them punished and have actively been trying to make it happen and nothing has come of it,” said the expert.
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