Sarah Ferguson branded ‘most famous missing person’ in UK right now

Sarah Ferguson, who has not been seen for days since her name appeared in the Epstein files, is secretly staying away from the media glare.

Sarah Vine, a columnist for the Daily Mail, writes: "She is, when you think about it, the most famous missing person in the UK. And yet she hasn't been photographed once, despite the best efforts of His Majesty's Press. She wasn't even spotted during her final flight from Royal Lodge. Those players on Celebrity Hunted could certainly learn a thing or two from her.

"What's her secret? Simple: good mates. Someone as recognisable as Fergie doesn't remain that well-hidden without some serious back-up, funds and transport — and the generosity of friends."

A pal of Fergie’s said: "She is a very loyal friend. She never forgets a birthday, always sends a present. Nothing flash, just kind and sweet and thoughtful.

"The only people who don't like her are the ones who haven't really met her. She is generous to a fault — and it is a fault. She would give you her last fiver, which is probably why she's in this mess in the first place."