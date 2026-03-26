Prince William, Kate Middleton mark 'historic moment'

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked a historic milestone as they attended Dame Sarah Mullally's installation as the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The future King and Queen of Britain attended the ceremony for the Church of England.

The official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted photos and video clips from the historic ceremony.

The post featured Kate and William witnessing the historic moment as Dame Sarah becomes the first woman to take on the role in its 1400-year history.

The caption of the post read, "Marking a historic moment for the Church of England."

"Attending the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral - the first woman to take on the role in its 1,400-year history," it read further.

Royal fans expressed their admiration for Kate Middleton's stunning look in the comments section, one writing, "Princess Katherine looking STUNNING."

"You looked so beautiful Kate I swear you get more beautiful each day," another added for the wife of Prince William.